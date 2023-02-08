MPs, MLA call on Minister Gadkari

Khammam: Three MPs Vaddiraju Ravichandra, Bandi Parthasaradhi Reddy, Nama Nageswara Rao and MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah on Tuesday called on Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The MPs and MLAs wanted changes in the alignment of the Nagpur Amaravadi green field highway passing through Khammam at the newly built Collectorate. They also asked the minister to extend Sathupalli national highway. The team submitted a memorandum on the issues and explained them to the Minister. Later the MPs and MLA felicitated the Union Minister.