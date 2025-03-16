MRPS Leaders Stage Relay Hunger Strike in Jogulamba Gadwal, Demand SC Classification Law.

Gadwal : The Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS), under the leadership of district convener Pogula Rajesh Madiga, continued their relay hunger strike for the fourth consecutive day near Rajiv Marg in Jogulamba Gadwal district headquarters. Several MRPS leaders, along with TRS state leader Nagar Doddi Venkataramulu and MRPS state leader B. Shankar Madiga, joined the protest camp to express their solidarity and support.

Key Demands and Statements:

Addressing the gathering, TRS senior leader Nagar Doddi Venkataramulu made the following statements:

The government must not release any examination results until a law is enacted for SC classification.

The Telangana Assembly must pass a law recognizing SC classification as A, B, C, and D and publish the gazette notification immediately.

The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) must revoke its recent decision and delay the announcement of all government job results until the classification is implemented.

On August 1, 2023, the Supreme Court of India ruled that states have the authority to implement SC classification, yet CM Revanth Reddy has failed to act despite his assurances in the Assembly.

The Justice Shamim Akhtar Commission report has unfairly reduced the Madiga population figures, thereby cutting their reservation share from 11% to 9%, benefiting the Mala community at their expense.

If the government fails to implement proper SC classification, MRPS will escalate its agitation with indefinite hunger strikes across the state.

MRPS state leader B. Shankar Madiga also criticized the government, saying:

The government must halt the release of Group-1, Group-2, Group-3, and other job exam results until the SC classification law is enacted.

MRPS will organize massive protests across Telangana if the results are published before classification.

The government must allocate two ministerial positions to the Madiga community in the state cabinet.

CM Revanth Reddy must keep his promise to introduce an ordinance in the Assembly to implement SC classification.

Certain self-serving individuals within the Madiga community are attacking MRPS leader Manda Krishna Madiga, which is unacceptable.

The SC classification law must be passed in this Assembly session itself, or the Congress government will face severe consequences from the Madiga community.

Protest Participants:

Several prominent MRPS and community leaders participated in the event, including Ashok Madiga, Addakula Mosanna Madiga, Anjaneyulu Madiga, district co-conveners Ganjipet Parush and Bandari David, Gattu Mandal president Bulgare Yesanna Madiga, Maldakal Mandal former president Thimmanna Madiga, KT Doddi Mandal in-charge Jambayya Madiga, Aiza Hanumanthu, and VHPS national vice-president B.K. Narasimhulu, among others.

The relay hunger strike continues, and MRPS leaders have warned of escalating protests if the government fails to act on their demands.