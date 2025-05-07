Mucchonipalli Village Rallies Behind Indian Army: Locals Display Patriotism Amid Rising Border Tensions

Gadwal: In a heartfelt show of patriotism and solidarity with the Indian Army, residents of Mucchonipalli village in Gattu Mandal, Jogulamba Gadwal district, adorned the home surroundings of Kompati Bhagat Reddy with national flags. The event was a tribute to the sacrifices and valor of Indian soldiers, especially in light of recent developments at the border.

The occasion witnessed the presence and address of former Jogulamba Gadwal district BJP President S. Ramachandra Reddy, who strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking to the gathered citizens, he emphasized the unity of the nation behind its armed forces.

"In response to the heinous terrorist attack in Poonch, the Indian Army has carried out retaliatory strikes today, targeting 10 terrorist hideouts in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK). This action reflects the nation's determination to combat terrorism," Reddy said.

He further added, "Every Indian stands united with our brave soldiers. If the situation escalates into war, every Indian is ready to stand firm against Pakistan. POK is an integral part of India, and so is Jammu and Kashmir—this is a sentiment deeply rooted in the hearts of every citizen."

The gathering, organized to show support for the army and condemn terrorism, was marked by the hoisting of national flags and patriotic expressions. Locals like Shivareddy, Nagappa, Sanjeev Reddy, Bhagat Reddy, KR Ashok, tailor Shiva, R. Krishna, and others actively participated in the event.

This event stands as a symbol of the unwavering support the Indian Army receives from every corner of the nation, including remote villages like Mucchonipalli, where the spirit of nationalism burns bright.