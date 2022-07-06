Mukhara village reflects face of State development: KTR

Hyderabad: IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said that Mukhara village was the face of development of Telangana. He appreciated the sarpanch for her efforts to fix a poster of government schemesprovided to beneficiaries in the village.

Rao lauded the campaign programme undertaken in Mukhara under the name of 'welfare to every house and KCR to every house'. KTR said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has brought welfare programmes for people of Telangana which were not implemented by any government in the history of independent India.

The minister praised the efforts of sarpanch Gadge Meenakshi stating that this was an innovative campaign. Placing a poster with details in front of houses of beneficiaries who have availed government schemes was a commendable job, he remarked. He said it was appreciable that details of works taken up with funds of about Rs 34 crore for development of Mukhara were put up in a flexi.

The minister asked officials to do the same in other gram panchayats of the State. He congratulated the Sarpanch who made Mukhara a model village at the national level with rural development programmes.

KTR specifically mentioned income of Rs. 6 lakh to the gram panchayat from wet garbage and wanted villages in State to take Mukhara as example. KTR assured to provide more support for village development.

Meenakshi said people were wondering if the government will implement so many welfare programmes for them. "KTR's appreciation of her efforts in bringing government programmes to people was inspiring. Meenakshi asserted that she will work to further develop Mukhara with the guidance of the CM and the encouragement of KTR. MPTC Gadge Subhash participated in the programme.