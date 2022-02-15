Mulugu: Constable dies of heart attack in Medaram jatara

In a tragic incident, a head constable died of heart attack at Sammakka-Saralamma jatara in Medaram of Mulugu district on Tuesday morning.

Ramesh who is attached to Ghambiraopet police, was deployed at Medaram jatara on security duties. The constable who was at the exit gate of the main jatara site, he suffered a massive heart stroke and collapsed. He was declared by the doctors deployed at the jatara.

On learning the news, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao, Sircilla DSP Chandrashekhar, CI Mogili and Ghambiraopet SI Mahesh expressed grief over the death of head constable.

The DSP promised to provide all help to the family of the deceased.

Ramesh is a native of Thigalaguttapalli of Karimnagar. He was transferred to Ghambiraopet police station in recent transfers.

The government deployed around 9,000 police personnel for the smooth conduct of Medaram jatara which is scheduled to be held from February 16 to 19.