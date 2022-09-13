Municipal divisions of merged villages will be developed: Mayor Yadagiri Sunil Rao

Karimnagar: Special attention would be given to the development of the municipal divisions of merged villages in Karimnagar city, said Mayor Yadagiri Sunil Rao.

The Mayor and Municipal Commissioner Seva Islawath toured the 40th division of the city on Monday and along with the local corporator Kotagiri Bhuma Goud performed Bhumi Puja for laying CC road and drainage with funds Rs 20 lakh.

Sunil Rao directed contractors to complete the work quickly with quality. All the divisions under the Municipal Corporation would be developed. The 40th division was lagging behind in development and according to the directives of Minister Gangula Kamalakar, funds have been allocated for the development of the division, he informed.

Along with the 40th division, the adjoining villages of the division areas like Sitarampur, Arepalli and Raykurti were lagging behind in development and steps would be taken to develop all the areas. The floodwater problems that have arisen at the RTC workshop and Raykurthi Satavahana University would be addressed.

The development works were being carried out in a phased manner. The city would be made the second most developed city in the state by providing all the facilities needed by the people. City officials participated in this programme.