Munugode vote counting in 15 rounds

Hyderabad: Election commission officials have informed that the arrangements for the counting of votes were in place and the counting will be completed in 15 rounds on November 6.

The counting will start at 8 am and 21 tables were arranged in the warehouse godown of Arjalabavi in the Nalgonda district for the task.

Each round will see the counting of votes from 21 polling stations and there were 298 polling stations in the election.

Officials have informed that a total of 686 postal ballots were received for the Munugode election. The first round of counting will be done for Choutuppal Mandal and its result will be out by 9 am. The counting centre will be under three-tier security on the day.