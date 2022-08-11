Munugodu byelection termed game-changer

Hyderabad: As the outcome of byelection to the Munugode Assembly Constituency is set to be a game-changer in the run up to 2023 State Assembly elections, TRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao is planning a multipronged strategy to register a resounding victory. A strong team consisting of senior TRS leaders and ministers are being drafted to take on the BJP and Congress. TRS is first focussing on ensuring that all group politics are put on the backburner and see that the rival parties do not succeed in poaching any leader. At the same time, it has started an exercise to identify the winning horse. Along with that it wants to strengthen its social media wing.

It is learnt that TRS leadership has got feedback that the local leaders do not want a Reddy candidate this time. There are three different groups within the party in Munugode. The TRS chief has asked Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy to hold a meeting with all the groups and see that a consensus on the candidature was arrived at.

The minister, who started holding a series of meetings, will submit a report to KCR next week on the prospective candidates.

KCR also summoned party senior leaders from the constituency to discuss the issue with them.

TRS candidate Prabhakar Reddy lost the election to Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy in the 2018 Assembly elections.

From then onwards, the TRS leader was facing rough weather in the assembly segment. Hence, KCR wants to find a strong candidate so that the party can retain the seat. It is also being said that Health Minister T Harish Rao, and some other leaders will lead the bypoll campaign and another team headed by TRS working president KT Rama Rao will monitor the regular political developments in the constituency and try to poach rival party leaders, if necessary, to win the byelections.