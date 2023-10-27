Munugodu: Dance, drama & song mark BRS meeting

Munugodu: The success of Praja Ashirwadha Sabha in the constituency elated BRS leaders as thousands of people attended the public meeting held here on Thursday.

Although the venue was chosen near the government offices on Choutuppal Road in Munugodu, a larger number of people flocked to the meeting place more than the expectation of BRS leaders. Even though CM KCR arrived late at the meeting venue, people waited for his arrival and listened to his speech very interestingly.

The meeting which was scheduled to be held at 4 pm and the people of the seven mandals of the constituency reached the meeting place from 2 pm. With this, Munugodu has turned pink and the party workers have been filled with new enthusiasm.

Songs and dance grab attention of people

The songs and rhythmic dances of artists’ under the aegis of artist cum writer Mittapalli Surender have entertained people in the meeting. Artists explained to the people the welfare schemes that CM KCR is providing for the welfare of the poor people in the form of songs. Apart from this, the members of the art troupe also sang songs about the anti-people policies of opposition political parties and exposed the double standards of opposition parties. MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy and his wife Aruna, along with several BRS party leaders, women ZPTCs, MPPs and municipal chairmen of the constituency danced enthusiastically on the stage to the songs of artists.

.The public meeting was presided over by Minister Jagadish Reddy and was attended by Minister Srinivas Goud, former Speaker Madhusudhanachari, State Chairman of Geetha Karmak Sangham Palle Ravikumar Goud, MP Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, Yadadri Bhongir District ZP Chairman Aliminati Sandif Reddy, Nakrekal MLA Chirumarthi Lingaiah, leaders Munagala Narayana Rao, Jella Markandaiah, ZPTCs, MPPs, leaders and people in large number participated.