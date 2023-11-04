Musheerabad BJP candidate thanks Modi for giving priority to BCs

MUSHEERABAD: The BJP candidate from the Musheerabad constituency Pusaraju expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing a significant place for BCs (Backward Classes) in legislatures across the country. He held a press conference at the Musheerabad BJP office on Friday. Pusaraju mentioned that he was allocated a ticket as a Mushirabad candidate by the BJP party, thanks to the blessings of Rajya Sabha member Dr. K Laxman.

Pusaraju clarified that his family has been involved in politics for a long time, and he is delighted that the BJP has given him the opportunity to contest the Musheerabad assembly seat as a representative of the BC Gangaputra community. He shared that his father had aspired to contest from the Congress party in the past but never received a ticket. Pusaraju believes that his father's efforts have finally paid off through him.

He expressed his gratitude to the people of Musheerabad for their support and urged them to vote for the BJP party with a significant majority to ensure his victory. Pusaraju extended special thanks to the party leaders from Musheerabad for providing him this opportunity. The press conference was attended by BJP leaders Madhuri Shivaji, Pusa Krishna, Raju, and others.