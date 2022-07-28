Musi Flous: 1,500 families shifted to safer places as water level reaches alarming level

Hyderabad: As River Musi continues to flow beyond danger levels and heavy release of water from Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar, low-lying areas like Malakpet, Kishanbagh, Ziaguda, Puranapul, MGBS, Chaderghat, Golnaka got inundated and water entered several houses. The administration shifted 1,500 families to safer places.

Talking to The Hans India, the residents said that they had also suffered loss of property as two-wheelers, a few four-wheelers and electronic goods like refrigerators, TV, etc got damaged. Tuesday night it was a nightmarish situation, they said. Over 200 families in Moosa Nagar, over 500 families in Padma Nagar and Shanker Nagar were affected due to flood waters. All of them were shifted to a relief camp at City Model School in Malakpet.

About 3-4 feet of water had entered the houses. The situation was similar to October-2020 Hyderabad floods, they said. Mohammed Sarwar, a resident, said, "Residents took a few essentials while we were being shifted to safer places."

"Everything was damaged. There are no groceries or utensils to cook food," Maheshwari, a resident of Shanker Nagar, said. As the water levels started rising in the Musi river, the authorities closed Puranapul and Chaderghat bridges as a precautionary measure.

Earlier, the Moosarambagh bridge was closed due to the high inflow of rainwater into Musi. The traffic police placed barricades to prevent vehicles from entering the bridge as water started overflowing over the Moosarambagh bridge and vehicular traffic under the Malakpet bridge came to a halt.

Due to the restrictions, heavy traffic congestion was witnessed on the Dilsukhnagar- Malakpet- Chaderghat- Koti stretch.