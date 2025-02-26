  • Menu
My statements were misquoted: Anjan Kumar

A day after controversial statements, former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav distanced himself from the alleged remarks against the Reddy leaders within the party.

Hyderabad: A day after controversial statements, former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav distanced himself from the alleged remarks against the Reddy leaders within the party. He said the statements were twisted and he has no differences with Reddy leaders.

In a media statement, Anjan Kumar Yadav tried to clarify that the statements being aired were twisted to suit the political rivals. Condemning the way some media outlets carried out the news, the Congress leader described this as propaganda by elements of BRS. He held that he would never speak against any community and Reddy leaders have remained good friends of him for years.

