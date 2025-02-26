Live
- Committed to fulfilling all poll promises: Naidu
- Prayagraj Police alert on Mahashivratri, Tight security of devotees and traffic arrangements put in place
- Int’l Women’s Day: CV Anand unveils poster for run on March 8
- Police nab one for selling spurious hydraulic engine oil
- SPMVV hosts workshop on ‘Designing Engaging MOOC Lessons’
- Rachakonda police bust interstate child racket, nab 11, rescue 4 infants
- Cops nab narcotic offenders, 9 held with 8 kg ganja
- Edn dept implements Telugu as compulsory subject
- My statements were misquoted: Anjan Kumar
- Chin up! Don’t take criticism seriously, Jagga tells Congmen
Hyderabad: A day after controversial statements, former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav distanced himself from the alleged remarks against the Reddy leaders within the party. He said the statements were twisted and he has no differences with Reddy leaders.
In a media statement, Anjan Kumar Yadav tried to clarify that the statements being aired were twisted to suit the political rivals. Condemning the way some media outlets carried out the news, the Congress leader described this as propaganda by elements of BRS. He held that he would never speak against any community and Reddy leaders have remained good friends of him for years.
