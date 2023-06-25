Nadda Meets Ananda Shankar and Prof Nageshwar

BJP National president J P Nadda on Sunday called on popular choreographer Ananda Shankar and former MLC and former Editor of The Hans India at their residence as part of ‘Sampark Se Samvardhan.’

Later talking to media, Prof Nageshwar said that they exchanged views on several issues. He said it was good gesture on the part of Nadda. He said, “ We may differ on various issues that is part of democracy but exchange of views is always a good act in a democracy.”

Ananda Shankar said that she felt greatly honoured that a senior politician and president of a national party had chosen a common person like her to visit and explain the governance of the Modi led BJP government during last nine years. She said Nadda presented a book which consists of the achievements of the BJP government in last nine years. Nadda was accompanied by Union Minister G Kishen Reddy, K Laxman state president Bandi Sanjay and other leaders.

Nadda later left for Nagarkurnool meeting. He would be returning to Delhi late in the night.



