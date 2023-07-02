NAFSCOB chairman participates in Indian Cooperative Congress in Delhi

Karimnagar: National Federation of State Cooperative Banks Limited (NAFSCOB) Chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao participated in the 17th Indian Cooperative Congress in New Delhi on Saturday. The national conference was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister for Cooperation Amit Shah and others were also present.

Later speaking on the occasion, NAFSCOB chairman Ravinder Rao said that there was complete transformation of the cooperatives after the constitution of a separate Minister for Cooperation.

He said that the conference attained importance as it was addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the constitution of a separate Ministry for Cooperation and that too after two and half decades.