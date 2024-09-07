Nagar Kurnool: Clay Ganesha idols distributed

Nagar Kurnool: Gnan Vikasa Bharathi as part of the campaign – Matti Ganapati Maha Ganapati –distributed 1,000 eco-friendly clay Ganesha idols to the public for free. This initiative was carried out as part of the Swachhata Hi Seva program, promoting environmental consciousness.

To encourage donors and participants, the organization also announced a *Matti Ganapati Maha Ganapati Selfie Contest*, where families and associations who install clay Ganesha idols will have the chance to win prizes.

Gnan Vikasa Bharathi’s Vice President Soma Pragathi Goud, General Secretary Sudharani, Publicity Secretary Surender, along with members Jyothi Goud, Sunandanachari, and Brahmacharis, took part in the event.