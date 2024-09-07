Live
- Excise wing busts whisky ice cream racket in Hyd
- Apollo Hospitals contributes `1 cr to CMRF for flood relief
- Govt set to lay stone for new OGH builiding soon
- Pending houses will be completed, promises ZP chairman Srinivasulu
- Jail inmates provide food to flood victims
- GMR Group donates `2.5 cr for Telangana’s flood relief efforts
- The benefits & impact of extracurricular activities on student development
- Land sharks gobble up Uppal lake; water quality turns worst
- Smooth power supply to Ganesh pandals ordered
- YSRCP did not construct Krishna river retaining wall: Beeda Ravichandra
Just In
Nagar Kurnool: Clay Ganesha idols distributed
Highlights
Nagar Kurnool: Gnan Vikasa Bharathi as part of the campaign – Matti Ganapati Maha Ganapati –distributed 1,000 eco-friendly clay Ganesha idols to the...
Nagar Kurnool: Gnan Vikasa Bharathi as part of the campaign – Matti Ganapati Maha Ganapati –distributed 1,000 eco-friendly clay Ganesha idols to the public for free. This initiative was carried out as part of the Swachhata Hi Seva program, promoting environmental consciousness.
To encourage donors and participants, the organization also announced a *Matti Ganapati Maha Ganapati Selfie Contest*, where families and associations who install clay Ganesha idols will have the chance to win prizes.
Gnan Vikasa Bharathi’s Vice President Soma Pragathi Goud, General Secretary Sudharani, Publicity Secretary Surender, along with members Jyothi Goud, Sunandanachari, and Brahmacharis, took part in the event.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS