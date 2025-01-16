Live
- In another shocking move, Yunus govt releases jailed Islamist leader accused of arming anti-India forces
- Bullock Cart Racing Marks Shiva Veeranjaneya Swamy Jatara in Aragidda
- Dr. Narendra Nayak Re-Elected as President of Federation of Indian Rationalist Associations
- Nagar Kurnool Dali CC Cricket Team Wins Rs 6,11,111 in QHIZAR YAFAI Gold Cup 2025
- NASA Astronaut Suni Williams Steps Out for Spacewalk After 7 Months in Orbit
- India Open 2025: Sindhu cruises into quarters with win over Manami Suizu
- Essential Nutrients Every Expectant Mother Needs for a Healthy Pregnancy
- BCCI Appoints Sitanshu Kotak as Batting Coach After Gautam Gambhir's Request
- Employment Guarantee Scheme Works Reviewed in Ittikyala Mandal
- Hydration, Refreshment, andHydration, Refreshment, and Connection—Coca-Cola India’s Signature at Maha Kumbh 2025
Just In
Nagar Kurnool Dali CC Cricket Team Wins Rs 6,11,111 in QHIZAR YAFAI Gold Cup 2025
The QHIZAR YAFAI Gold Cup 2025 cricket tournament was held in Zaheerabad from January 5th to 14th.
Nagarkurnool: The QHIZAR YAFAI Gold Cup 2025 cricket tournament was held in Zaheerabad from January 5th to 14th. The Dali CC team from Nagar Kurnool emerged victorious in the tournament.
In the 20-over match, Dali CC batted first and scored 167 runs. National Khaleem 11, the opposing team, was bowled out for 163 runs. The final over was a nail-biting finish, where National Khaleem 11 needed 6 runs off 6 balls. The first ball was a dot, and the second ball saw a single run. On the third ball, the batsman attempted a single but was run out when the fielder threw the ball to the bowler, who hit the stumps.
With that, the Dali CC team claimed an exciting victory. As winners, they were awarded a trophy and a prize money of ₹6,11,111. The trophy and prize money were presented by Ramachandra Yadav, the state president of Bharat Chaitanya Yuva Jana Party, who was the chief guest.
The Dali CC team had sponsorship from Kottapalli Subhash, Shiva, and Sabir. The team’s captain was Harish Reddy, while Sultan Ansari led the National Khaleem team. Dinesh Patel scored 75 runs, and Abhishek Pathak took 4 wickets to play key roles in Dali CC’s victory.