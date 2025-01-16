Nagar Kurnool Dali CC Cricket Team Wins Rs 6,11,111 in QHIZAR YAFAI Gold Cup 2025

Nagarkurnool: The QHIZAR YAFAI Gold Cup 2025 cricket tournament was held in Zaheerabad from January 5th to 14th. The Dali CC team from Nagar Kurnool emerged victorious in the tournament.

In the 20-over match, Dali CC batted first and scored 167 runs. National Khaleem 11, the opposing team, was bowled out for 163 runs. The final over was a nail-biting finish, where National Khaleem 11 needed 6 runs off 6 balls. The first ball was a dot, and the second ball saw a single run. On the third ball, the batsman attempted a single but was run out when the fielder threw the ball to the bowler, who hit the stumps.

With that, the Dali CC team claimed an exciting victory. As winners, they were awarded a trophy and a prize money of ₹6,11,111. The trophy and prize money were presented by Ramachandra Yadav, the state president of Bharat Chaitanya Yuva Jana Party, who was the chief guest.

The Dali CC team had sponsorship from Kottapalli Subhash, Shiva, and Sabir. The team's captain was Harish Reddy, while Sultan Ansari led the National Khaleem team. Dinesh Patel scored 75 runs, and Abhishek Pathak took 4 wickets to play key roles in Dali CC's victory.
































