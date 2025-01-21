Nagar Kurnool: National Road Safety drive underway

Nagar Kurnool: As part of the National Road Safety Month celebrations, a special awareness pro-gramme was held in Kalwakurthy town. MLA Kasireddy Narayana Reddy and SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath participated in the event and emphasized the im-portance of adhering to traffic rules. During the programme, the officials educated vehicle users on various aspects of road safety.

They stressed that “following traffic rules can significantly reduce road accidents” and urged everyone to act responsibly. They highlighted the necessity for two-wheeler riders to wear helmets and advised against overspeeding, stating that “patience and caution are key to road safety.”

The event saw the participation of DTO LC Balu, Motor Vehicle Inspector Ashok, Municipal Commissioner Mahmood, Dr Shivaram, Dr Ramya from Manavata Founda-tion, Sharath, Chandrasekhar from Mitra Foundation, and others.