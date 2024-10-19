Live
Nagar Kurnool: Old Collectorate now spick & span
Nagar Kurnool: Following a news report in The Hans India about poor sanitary conditions and roaming of snakes at the old Collectorate building in Nagar Kurnool, officials swung into action and cleaned up office premises. They cleared trash, removed overgrown weeds, and thoroughly cleaned up the toilets. Mold on the walls was scrubbed off, and unused chairs were cleaned and organized.
Employees from various departments, including court staff, health department staff, Zilla Parishad office workers, and medical college students staying in the building, expressed their happiness over the clean-up efforts. For the past two years, unsanitary conditions had led to garbage accumulation, overgrown plants, and snake infestations, causing fear among employees.