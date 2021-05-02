Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll Results: Congress leader Jana Reddy lags behind Nomula Bhagat

Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll Results: Congress leader Jana Reddy is lagging behind TRS candidate Nomula Bhagat in all the rounds. So far, 14 rounds were completed and the Congress leader showed a majority in one round.



The Congress leaders were perplexed over winning in the bypoll with Jana Reddy lagging behind in majority of rounds. The early trends clearly showedAC the people were biased over the TRS party.



In the first round, Nomula Bhagat garnered 4,228 votes and 2,753 were polled for Jana Reddy. In the second round, 3,854 were polled for TRS and 3,113 for Congress. In the third round, 3,421 votes were polled for TRS and 2,882 for Congress.

In the fourth round, 4,186 votes were polled for TRS, 3,202 for Congress. In the fifth round, 3,442 votes were polled for TRS and 2,676 votes for Congress and 74 votes for BJP. In the sixth round, 3,989 votes were polled for TRS, 3,049 votes for Congress. In the seventh round, 4,022 votes were polled for TRS and 2,607 for Congress. In the second round, 3,249 votes were polled for TRS, 1,893 for Congress. In the ninth round, 2,205 were polled for TRS and 2,042 for Congress.



In the 10th, 11th, 12th and 13th round, the ruling TRS party was leading while in the 14th round, Congress party was leading for the first time.