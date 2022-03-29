Nagarkurnool: Alert officials avert major fire mishap at solar power plant

Nagarkurnool: A major fire accident in Rudra Solar Power plant in Laxmapur village of Achampet mandal was averted due to alert officials and assets worth crores of rupees were saved on Monday.

Going into the details, it is learnt that some farmers of Laxmapur village who had lit fire to the grass and agriculture waste in the nearby farms adjacent Rudra solar plant, the sparks of the same spread to the premises of the solar plant where the solar panels were installed. As the entire solar power plant is full of dry grass, the fire immediately caught and it spread widely with the blowing wind. However, the alert security guard and other members of the solar plant swung into action immediately and tried to douse the fire with carbon dioxide gas cylinders and water. As the fire was further spreading to large areas in the solar power plant, the authorities immediately informed the fire tenders from Achampet, which swung into action in not time and doused the fire after continuously working for more than 2 hours.

"We are thankful to the fire tenders which came immediately after being alerted. The fire was spreading widely and uncontrollable due to high dry grass. Though there was no major damage to our assets, however, minor damage to the wires and other materials was caused due to the fire," said a worker of the solar power plant.