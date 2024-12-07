  • Menu
Nagarkurnool: Dense fog blankets district

Nagarkurnool: Dense fog blankets district
Highlights

Nature lovers delighted

Nagarkurnool: The district has been experiencing pleasant, cloudy weather for the past week. However, on Friday morning, a sudden blanket of dense fog covered the entire region. The intensity of the fog persisted until 8 am, causing significant disruptions to vehicular movement as vehicles moved slowly along the roads.

The foggy scenes in the outskirts of the towns captivated nature lovers, and a similar atmosphere was observed in the Nallamala forest. Despite the recent mild temperatures sparing the residents from extreme cold, the sudden onset of fog on Friday morning caused minor inconveniences to commuters. Locals remarked that such weather provides the perfect opportunity to enjoy nature’s beauty.

sidekick