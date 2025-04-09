Nagarkurnool: Show cause notice to teacher over Class 9 student’s harassment

Nagarkurnool: District Educational Officer (DEO) Ramesh Kumar conducted a detailed inquiry into the incident at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Naganool village, Nagarkurnool district, where a Class 9 student named Yamini was allegedly mistreated by her English teacher Kalyani. It was found that the teacher punished the student for arriving late to study hours by making her stand for three hours without allowing her water or availing the restroom.

Deeply distressed by the incident, the student harmed herself by cutting her hand, which raised serious concern. Kumar, along with District Girl Child Development Officer Shobharani, questioned the schoolteachers, staff, and students to gather information. They interacted with the students to understand the teacher’s behaviour towards them.

Based on the findings, the DEO submitted a comprehensive report to the District Collector on Tuesday. Initially, a show cause notice has been issued to the English teacher Kalyani. The DEO said that appropriate disciplinary action will be taken after reviewing her explanation.