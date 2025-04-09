Live
- At Navkar Mahamantra event, PM Modi’s special gesture in the spotlight
- ED questioned me only for an hour, claims CPI-M MP Radhakrishnan
- Instagram Promotion: My Personal Take on Building an Engaging IG
- Pawan Kalyan's son receiving treatment and recovering well, asserts Jana Sena
- Navkar Mahamantra Day: Over 10,000 in Surat chant mantra for world peace
- Karnataka shocker: Man rapes minor daughter for year, held
- Mexico reports first human death from H5N1 bird flu
- PUC results announced, Udupi stands first,Yadgir last
- Second airport for Bengaluru: AAI team inspects two sites off Kanakapura Road
- NH connecting Kempegowda International Airport sees toll rate increase
Nagarkurnool: Show cause notice to teacher over Class 9 student’s harassment
Nagarkurnool: District Educational Officer (DEO) Ramesh Kumar conducted a detailed inquiry into the incident at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya...
Nagarkurnool: District Educational Officer (DEO) Ramesh Kumar conducted a detailed inquiry into the incident at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Naganool village, Nagarkurnool district, where a Class 9 student named Yamini was allegedly mistreated by her English teacher Kalyani. It was found that the teacher punished the student for arriving late to study hours by making her stand for three hours without allowing her water or availing the restroom.
Deeply distressed by the incident, the student harmed herself by cutting her hand, which raised serious concern. Kumar, along with District Girl Child Development Officer Shobharani, questioned the schoolteachers, staff, and students to gather information. They interacted with the students to understand the teacher’s behaviour towards them.
Based on the findings, the DEO submitted a comprehensive report to the District Collector on Tuesday. Initially, a show cause notice has been issued to the English teacher Kalyani. The DEO said that appropriate disciplinary action will be taken after reviewing her explanation.