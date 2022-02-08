Nagarkurnool: Vigilance committee to probe attacks on SCs, STs

Nagarkurnool: The vigilance and monitoring committee will meet once in every 3 months to investigate and arrest attacks on the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Schedule Tribe (ST) communities in Nagarkurnool district.

To this effect, Nagarkurnool district Collector P Uday Kumar along with Manohar, Superintend of Police, Nagarkurnool, conducted a meeting with the concerned officials in the district on Monday.

He said ever since the formation of new district there was not a single instance of meeting of the members of the committee.

While speaking on the occasion, the district Collector said that the police and the district officials are taking strict measures to ensure no attacks on Dalits.

Even if there is any instance of attacks on the SCs and STs, the police should immediately book a fist information report (FIR) and the concerned authorities must take initiatives to ensure the victim are paid an immediate relief of Rs 25,000.

"We have directed the police and revenue officials to work in coordination to ensure that the SC, ST attack cases are resolved at the earliest and relief be provided to the victims," said the district Collector.

While listing about the atrocity cases against the SC and STs in the district, the authorities said that from 2016 to till date, 265 SC, ST cases have been registered in the district out of which 247 cases have been registered under atrocities and FIRs have been registered.

Of them, the police have filed charge sheets for 153 cases and others are in various stages of investigation, revealed the officials.

We have directed the revenue and the police department officials meet on 30th of every month and organise a Civil Rights Day in the villages and make the SC STs aware of their rights. And have advised them to submit to the same to the District SC Welfare Department.