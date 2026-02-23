Naini intensifies grievance redressal drive in Kazipet

Hanumakonda: Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy said that the primary objective of his division-level outreach was to directly identify people’s grievances and ensure their swift resolution, as he undertook an extensive tour of the 47th Division in Kazipet on Sunday.

As part of the ‘Mana Vadaku Mana Naini’ programme, the MLA toured several colonies along with Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation Mayor Gundu Sudharani and Municipal Commissioner Chahat Bajpai. Interacting closely with residents, he personally enquired about civic issues and assured them of prompt action. The team first inspected the Budidagadda ELC Loco Shed area, where it was observed that rainwater from upper localities was not draining properly owing to inadequate drainage facilities. The MLA directed officials to coordinate with Railway authorities to prepare estimates for widening the existing drain and constructing a new drainage system to prevent water stagnation.

Later, he reviewed road repair works near the Kadipikonda Railway Bridge and examined the condition of a nearby lake. At Bodagutta, he inaugurated completed Indiramma houses and formally handed them over to beneficiaries. He also assessed the condition of internal roads around the Bodagutta lake and instructed officials to immediately prepare estimates and commence development works. In Imperial Colony, the MLA directed that internal road construction and side drainage works be taken up on a priority basis. He made it clear that delays in providing basic infrastructure would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Subsequently, at the Imperial Colony Community Hall, he held a meeting with booth committee members and division agents to review the implementation of government welfare schemes, strengthen public participation, and assess the progress of ongoing development programmes.

Addressing the gathering, Mr Reddy stated that it was the responsibility of elected representatives to reach out to the people, understand their problems first-hand and take immediate steps towards resolving them. He said that while the past two years had witnessed significant development, special action plans aligned with future public needs would shape the next phase of growth in Warangal West. He added that the programme would be conducted across all 26 divisions, reaffirming his commitment to inclusive and comprehensive development. The MLA assured residents that all petitions received during the tour would be examined and necessary action would follow without delay.