Naini slams BRS leaders for baseless remarks

Launching scathing attack on BRS leaders and corporators, MLA Naini Rajender Reddy said that some people without proper subject knowledge have been making statements.

He participated as chief guest and inaugurated development works in the 4rth division’s Jyotibasunagar Colony on Friday. They included a CC road constructed with Rs 25 lakh and another CC road from Akshara Colony to the main road built at a cost of Rs 49.9 lakh. The MLA interacted with residents and listened to their issues.

Recently, verbal clashes have intensified between the BRS and Congress corporators and leaders. Each side is conducting media conferences, challenging one another to public debates. Against this backdrop, the MLA strongly responded during his inauguration speech.

He emphasised that funds were sanctioned with intent to involve everyone in the development process, regardless of party affiliation, because people across all divisions had voted for them with trust. He warned that he would present detailed evidence before the media comparing the works done during BRS’s rule with the development achieved in just 18 months under the government.

He stated that during BRS rule, funds were deliberately not allocated to divisions with Congress corporators, but under this government, public development and welfare are the main priorities. He mentioned that even in divisions with BJP and BRS corporators, funds are now being allocated on an equal basis. He criticised some BRS corporators for boycotting a recent Ballia council meeting not to fight for people’s issues, but for political gain. As an MLA elected with the cooperation of everyone, he said he is working impartially and allocating funds for development without forgetting anyone.

Since the Congress came to power, he said, with the support of CM, funds are being sanctioned for development of all colonies. In just 18 months, about Rs 4.5 crore has been allocated solely for the development of colonies in the division. Reddy stressed that understanding and solving public issues is his primary responsibility; development works taken up in colonies with the cooperation of GWMC and KUDA are progressing rapidly. He instructed officials and contractors to work in coordination to ensure the newly launched projects are completed within a short time.