Nalgonda : CM KCR responsible for gazette notifiction on Krishna and Godavari projects

Nalgonda : Congress MPs Uttam Kumar Reddy and Venkat Reddy attended Zilla Parishad general body meeting in Nalgonda on Saturday.

Later MP Uttam Kumar Reddy addressed the media at the camp office in Nalgonda. The MP criticised CM K Chandrashekar Reddy for complete bungling of Krishna waters issue.

They said that it is due to incompetence and wrong priorities of KCR that central government has notified Dindi Lift Irrigation scheme, AMRP lift irrigation scheme and SLBC tunnel scheme of district irrigation projects that were not approved.

They said that the TRS government has no crop insurance scheme for farmers as of yet. The MP later spoke about his plans for widening work of Hyderabad - Vijayawada National Highway to 6 lane and maximum sanctions from Government of India in PMGSY and CRF schemes for Erstwhile Nalgonda district.