Nalgonda: District Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil on Tuesday inspected the status of Haritha Haram, dumping yards, vaikunta dhamma and setting up of Palle Pragathi vanam at field level in Kangal mandal of Nalgonda constituency and Anumula mandal of Nagarjunasagar constituency in the district. He visited Islam Nagar, Tela Kanti Gudem, Lingotam, Baba Saheb Gudem gram panchayats and Pulimamidi gram panchyat of Anumula mandal.



The Collector expressed pleasure over the progress of Haritha Haram avenue plantation in Kangal mandal and ordered the officials concerned to arrange new plants in the place of dead ones that were planted last year.

The officials were told to complete HH-6 phase by July 31. The Collector instructed officials to finish the pending avenue plantation along village roads of respective villages.

Fencing should be set up around vaikunta dhamma and dumping yards in every village and warned to take stringent action against Panchayat secretaries and mandal panchayat officers, who neglect their duties. MPDOs and MPOs were told to identify place for block plantation in each mandal and ordered them to supervise the works and Haritha Haram plantation drive.

Collector Patil expressed displeasure over the negligence in arranging fencing around vaikunta dhamma in Anumula mandal.

ZP vice-chairman Irigi Peddaiah, DRA PD Shekar Reddy, Tahsildars, MPDOs, MPOs, panchayat secretaries and sarpanches have accompanied the Collector during his visit.