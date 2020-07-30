Nalgonda: Contract workers stage dharna demanding pending salaries

Nalgonda: Contract workers on Wednesday boycotted work and staged a protest in the premises of District Government Hospital in Nalgonda. The agitating workers alleged that a few of their co-workers, infected with coronavirus, didn't get any financial support from the government or from the contractor so far. They warned of intensifying the stir if their pending salaries of May and June months were not cleared within a couple of days.

Medical Contract Workers Union (AITUC) State secretary Palla Devender Reddy, who participated in the protest, demanded the government payment of pending wages of hospital workers immediately. He questioned the government over its claim of spending crores of rupees on medical sector and criticised the government for not providing the announced Rs 300 to the staff working in corona wards.

Reminding Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's cash incentive announcement to the staff, who are rendering services in health and medical wings, Devender Reddy pointed out not a single rupee was given to the contract workers for the past four months from the government.

About 50 contract workers of the hospital participated in the protest.