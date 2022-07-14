Nalgonda: Government draws flak as roads turn hellish

Nalgonda: Several roads in the erstwhile Nalgonda district have been badly damaged in the wake of heavy and incessant rains. Potholes have formed on the roads, resembling craters, posing a grave threat to commuters.

In Yadadri-Bhongir district, especially, people's hardships are more pronounced as only 25 per cent of road expansion works of Mothkur-Rayagiri was completed over the last one year. Forced to use a road full of potholes and mud, people are cursing the government for its laxity and indifference.

The situation is no different in different parts of the Yadagirigutta. Water stagnation, bumpy roads are witnessed everywhere at Ganesh Nagar, near Padmashali Choultry, the main road leading to Yadadri hillock, way to BC Colony and roads connecting Nallapochamma Wada and Yadagiripalli, Gandhi Nagar and Yadgiripalli.

In the district headquarters of Bhongir, the road from Hyderabad Chowrasta to New Collectorate has become nightmarish. Motorists are forced to get off their two-wheelers vehicles, unable to negotiate the torturous road. Roads are severely damaged in Hanmanwada, RB Nagar , Kisan Nagar and Housing Board Colony in Bhongir town.

Similar reports are pouring in from several parts of Nalgonda and Suryapet districts. People complained of huge pot holes on Narketpally-Addanki road at Pangal bypass in Nalgonda town causing a lot of hardships to the road users.