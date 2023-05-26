Live
Nalgonda: Gowthami students secure good ranks in EAMCET
Nalgonda : Gowthami Group students secured the best ranks in EAMCET results and brought the name and fame to the college.
In Engineering stream, college students V.uma Mahesh got 1241st rank , Swathi 1,259th, K Sony 4407th, K Akshitha 4436th, Rohith Reddy 5,415th, Prajna Reddy 6914th, Prathiba 8639th, B Sathwik Reddy 9111st, A Sowmith Reddy 9166th , V.Jyothish Kuamar 9944th, M Pavani 10,752nd and M Akshitha secured 11,198th rank. In Agriculture stream, Nishatn Fathima got 7144th rank and A Pujitha 8011st rank respectively.
Gowthami Group of colleges directors Kasarla Venkat Reddy, Challa Venkata Ramana, Kommidi Raghupal Reddy, Putta Venkat Ramana Reddy appreciated students and staff over the success in EAMCET.
