Nalgonda: Man sentenced to life imprisonment for killing daughter

Nalgonda: District Sessions Court Judge MV Ramesh Babu on Tuesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment along with six months rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5,000 for brutally murdering his 13-year-old daughter.

According to Nalgonda two town SI D Narsimha, the accused Amburi Venkatesh, resident of Swarna Palace area of Boyawada in Nalgonda town, strangled his daughter Amburi Shivani (13) with a towel in 2012. She was studying 7th class at Little Flower School. A case under sections 302 and 309 was registered at Nalgonda two town police station on the charges of murder by the then CI Manohar Reddy and sufficient evidences were submitted to the court.

Amburi Venkatesh's wife died while working as a government teacher and he planned to re-marry as he thought that he would get government job on compassionate grounds. The SI informed that Venkatesh thought that his daughter Shivani had become an obstacle for him to get a job and to remarry. In view of this, he killed his daughter.

After completion of the trial, the court has examined the evidence submitted by the police and sentenced the accused Venkatesh to six months rigorous imprisonment along with life imprisonment, a fine of Rs 5,000 and another three months imprisonment, if he does not pay the fine.

In this case, Public Prosecutor Jawaharlal argued on behalf of the government. Nalgonda DSP Venkateshwar Reddy congratulated the then two town SI, Investigating Officer Srinivas, CI Manohar Reddy, two town CI Chandrasekhar Reddy, SI D Narsimhulu, Court Liaison Officer V Srinivas, Assistant Liaison Officer Narender and two town court constable Suresh over their effective efforts in order to punish the accused as per the law.