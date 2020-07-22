Nalgonda: Minister G Jagadish Reddy lays foundation stone for Rythu Vedika building

Munugodu (Nalgonda): Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's revolutionary programmes for the upliftment of agriculture sector have been grabbing the attention of the entire world towards Telangana State, said Minister for Energy G Jagadish Reddy.

On Tuesday, he laid foundation stones for Rythu Vedika buildings in Naryanapur, Choutuppal, Chandur, Nampally and Marriguda mandal headquarters of Munugodu constituency in the district.

Speaking to media at Chandur, the Minister said the CM took up construction of Rythu Vedika buildings to unite the farming community in the State, which helps them to get minimum support price to their farm produces.

He criticized the Congress leaders for neglecting agriculture sector of this region in united Andhra Pradesh and added that Congress leaders never thought of innovative and constructive programs like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, construction of drying platforms for farmers' welfare.

Giving a befitting answer to the baseless comments of pro-united Andhra Pradesh leaders, Telangana State emerged as one of the powerful States in the country within a short span of seven years, he added.