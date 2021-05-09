Nalgonda: MLA Bhupal Reddy requests corona patients to visit government hospitals

Nalgonda: MLA K Bhupal Reddy instructed the District Government Hospital Superintendent Jaisimha Rathod and staff to provide best treatment to corona patients of isolation ward.

On Saturday, along with TRS leaders he inspected various wards in the district government hospital and has spent about two hours in the isolation ward and inquired the patients about the treatment they were receiving and their problems. He also inquired about stocks of medicines, oxygen and vaccination programme in the hospital.

After checking the lunch supplied to the patients, Bhupal Reddy directed the hospital staff to take care of corona patients in all aspects till they complete the 14 days course. Corona patients expressed pleasure over the MLA's second visit to the isolation ward within a week.

MLA Bhupal Reddy expressed satisfaction over the treatment being provided to corona patients in the hospital. He advised the victims not to go to private hospitals and to get admitted in government hospitals, which have all facilities including sufficient oxygen stocks.

The MLA was accompanied by TRS town president Pilli Rama Raju Yadav and hospital duty doctors.

It may be noted that about 170 corona patients were undergoing treatment in isolation ward at district government hospital. Its learnt that as many as 37 corona patients died while undergoing treatment in district government hospital last month. Another 37 patients died during the last seven days. According to sources, majority of the deceased from corona were aged above 50 years and were having chronic disorders and low immunity power.