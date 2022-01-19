Nalgonda: Restore collapsed edn system then think of English medium, say teachers

Nalgonda: It has became a common practice for CM KCR of making big plans and giving assurances in the Cabinet meetings and throwing them into the dustbin the next day, several government teachers opined while commenting on the State government's decision of introducing English medium in government schools.

Many lady teachers of government schools on condition of anonymity criticised the government decision and asked it to answer first when it will restore the ruined education system in the State.

As many as 5,000 government schools were shut down in the state due to government policies so far, a teacher Somaiah said.

BEd pass unemployed youth Yadaiah of Tipparthi felt that the government' chanting of English medium in government schools is nothing but betrayal. Without recruiting teachers and giving necessary training to faculty in English teaching how the government can achieve success by just introducing English medium to 19,84,167 students studying in 26,065 government schools in the State, he questioned.

He also asked how the government will succeed without announcing a roadmap.

Girl students queue for toilets in government schools reflects negligence with regard to the infrastructure by the State government for the past 7 years, said a retired teacher Sharada of Nalgonda.

Telangana Inti Party founder president Cheruku Sudhakar mocked the State government over its double standards with regard to revenue generating liquor shops and knowledge spreading schools.

CM KCR has to realise that the namesake decisions in the Cabinet meetings will not give any results at the time when the corporate sector is robbing the people in the name of corona treatment and better education, he added.

Sudhakar alleged that CM KCR is pushing the State into Rs 3lakh crores with unilateral decisions for the sake of self image.

Retired lecturer R Vijaykumar of Nalgonda suggested the government to streamline the salaries, restore the derailed educational system through recommendations of the committee of educationalists before starting the English medium in government schools.

As the state government decided to introduce English medium in all government schools there might be chaos among parents and children as kids have to change their medium all of a sudden as they are all habituated to Telugu medium.

Though English medium is necessary, the government should not neglect mother tongue. Unless infrastructure is well maintained it might be difficult to get success in changing the medium into English and children and teachers are ill prepared for English medium. Change should have been gradual, slow and steady, Nagaraju of Miryalguda stressed.