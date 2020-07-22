Nalgonda: Textbooks distributed to government schools

Nalgonda: Government schools have been providing quality education to students on par with corporate schools, stated MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy after launching distribution of textbooks to the students of a government school at a programme in Nalgonda on Wednesday.



Speaking on this occasion, the MLA informed that the State government decided to supply textbooks to all students in advance so that they can start studying as there is delay in reopening of schools due to Covid-19. The government was committed to ensure quality education to poor students studying in government schools, he added. Stating that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had established several residential schools in the interest of BC, SC, ST and Minority students, he said he was happy that students of residential schools were proving their caliber in academic and competitive exams.

DEO Bikshapathi informed that textbooks will be distributed to all the students of government schools across the district.

Municipal chairman Mandadi Saidi Reddy, vice-chairman Abbagoni Ramesh and others participated in the programme.