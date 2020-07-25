Nalgonda: Textbooks distributed to students

Nalgonda: MLA Kancharla Bhopal Reddy distributed books and masks to the school students, along with District Education Officer B Bikshapati. The free textbook distribution programme was held at Government Primary School of Katalguda.

MLA stated that the schools were closed as per the Centre's guidelines in view of the health of the students due to coronavirus. But, the Telangana government was trying to provide online education till the schools reopen with the idea that the students would not miss the academic year.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA said that the government making plans to broadcast online lessons to students through media like Doordarshan, Mana TV and YouTube very soon, in view of this, free textbooks have been distributed to the students of all government schools for their convenience.

State government have been taking all possible measures to strengthen public schools in order to provide quality education to poor students on par with corporate school students.

School HM Tarala Paramesh , Nalgonda Municipal Chairman Mandadi Saidi Reddy , Vice Chairman Abbagoni Ramesh Goud, PRTU district president Sunkari Bixam Goud and others were present on the occasion.