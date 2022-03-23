Nalgonda: Tribals slam Centre's apaphy to quota

Nalgonda: Nagarjuna Sagar MLA Nomula Bhagat along with tribal leaders staged protest against the Cnetral government's attitude towards tribal reservation at Tripuraram mandal of Sagar constituency in the district on Wednesday. The leaders burned an effigy of the Centre on the occasion.

Nomula Bhagat said it was ridiculous that the then PCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy and Kishan Reddy, who is now the Union Minister, did not receive a copy of the tribal reservation resolution on enhancing ST reservation to 10 per cent passed by Telangana State Assembly in 2017.

He said both Congress and BJP are cheating the tribal community in the State with false statements and false allegations on the TRS government. The TRS leaders and workers organised protest demonstration and burned effigies of the Central government in Nidmanoor mandal of Sagar constituency on Wednesday.

Meanwhile in Suryapet, the tribal association took out a rally from the new bus stand to the Telangana Talli statue and burned an effigy of the Central government. Local body People's representatives affiliated to TRS took part in the protest and raised slogans against the Central government's attitude towards tribal of the State. They said the Union Tribal Minister insulted the tribals of Telangana with his statement that the Telangana government did not sent the copy of the Assembly resolution regarding enhance reservation of tribals to the Central government.