Nalgonda: Trip to home town on Ugadi becomes expensive

Nalgonda: A bitter news for motorists who will travel on Hyderabad -Vijayawada highway on the occasion of Ugadi. GMR, which constructed 4 way road under private public partnership(PPP), has hiked the toll charges as per the recommendations of National highway Authority of India and increased rates were implemented from Friday.

As per the officials of GMR - Hyderabad - Vijayawada ( NH-65) road corridor, there are three toll plazas namely Panthangi of Choutuppal mandal in Nalgonda district , Korlapahad of Ketepally mandal in Nalgonda district and Chillepally of Jaggaiahpet mandal in Krishna district of AP on this highway. GMR constructed 4 way road of 181 kms of total stretch of 270 kms between Hyderabad and Vijyawada.

As per the official information, every day as many as 30,000 vehicles pass through Panthangi toll plaza, 20,000 vehicles through Korlapahad toll plaza and 13,000 vehicles through Chillakallu toll plaza.

The hike in percentage of the toll fee ranges from 5 to 10 per cent depending on the location of the toll plaza and its distance from destination points. As per the revised toll fees, the light motor vehicles (car , jeep and van) used to pay toll fee of Rs 80 , Rs 110 and Rs 90 respectively for single journey ,whereas Rs 120 , Rs 165 and Rs 135 for return journey at Panthangi , Korlapahad and Chillakallu toll plazas during the 2021-2022 financial year. As per the revised rates, it increased to Rs 90, Rs120 and Rs 100 for single trip , whereas for return journey they will have to pay Rs 135 , Rs180 and Rs150.

For light commercial vehicle or light goods vehicle or mini bus earlier the toll charge was Rs 140 for single journey and Rs 190 for return journey at Panthangi; Rs 190 for single trip at Korlapahad and Rs 260 for return journey and Rs 160 for single trip and Rs 215 for return journey at Chillakallu. Now it is increased to Rs 140 , Rs 190 and Rs160 respectively for single trip and Rs 210 , Rs 285 and Rs 240 for return journey at respective three toll plazas.

Also, for bus or truck (2 axle) earlier single journey charges were Rs265, Rs 360 and 300 for single trip and Rs 395, Rs 540 and Rs 445 for return journey at Panthangi, Korlapahad and Chillakallu toll plazas respectively. The revised rates at respective toll plazas are Rs 290 , Rs 395 and Rs 330 for single journey, whereas , toll fees are Rs 435 , Rs 595 and Rs 490 for return journey.

Earlier, the toll charges for HCM / IMV or multi axle ( 3 to 6 axils) were Rs 410 ,Rs 560 and Rs 460 for single journey and Rs 610, Rs 840 and Rs 690 for return journey at Pantangi , Korlapahad and Chillakallu and revised rates at respective toll plazas are Rs 450 , Rs 615 and Rs 505 for single trip and Rs 675 , Rs 925and Rs 760 for return journey.

Earlier, the toll fees for big vehicles or 7 and more axils were Rs 510 , 695 and 575 for single trip and Rs 765 , Rs1045 and Rs 865 for return journey, whereas revised rates at respective toll plazas are Rs560 ,Rs 765 and Rs 635 for single journey and Rs 845 , Rs1150 and Rs 955 for return journey.

Earlier, monthly plan for non commercial vehicles registered under 20 km jurisdiction of toll plazas was Rs 285, it is now Rs 315 under the revised rates.