NALSAR hosts Indo-German International Law Conclave

Hyderabad: NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, in collaboration with Heidelberg University, Germany, inaugurated on Wednesday a three-day international law conclave titled “Dialogue of the Hemispheres: Recent Developments in International Law Regarding the Relationship of Global South and Global North.” The event, held from October 15 to 17 at the NALSAR campus, aims to foster academic exchange, collaborative research, and policy dialogue between scholars and institutions from both hemispheres.

The conclave opened with a Postdoctoral Symposium featuring junior professors and researchers from Germany alongside Indian academics. Key themes include AI regulation, climate change litigation, cross-border surrogacy, corporate law reforms, and data protection. The sessions are designed to promote comparative legal analysis and strengthen Indo-German academic cooperation.

A highlight of the event is the Law Professors Meet, where distinguished faculty from India and Germany are presenting on critical topics such as international judicial cooperation and third-world approaches to international law. The inaugural ceremony featured Prof Srikrishna Deva Rao, Vice Chancellor of NALSAR, and Prof Marc-Philippe Weller, Vice President for International Affairs at Heidelberg University, who delivered the Keynote Address.