NALSAR University Hosts 21st Convocation Ceremony with President Droupadi Murmu as Chief Guest

The 21st convocation of NALSAR University of Law (National Academy for Legal Studies and Research) was held with great grandeur, with Hon'ble President of India, Droupadi Murmu, gracing the event as the Chief Guest.
The 21st convocation of NALSAR University of Law (National Academy for Legal Studies and Research) was held with great grandeur, with Hon'ble President of India, Droupadi Murmu, gracing the event as the Chief Guest. The ceremony also saw the participation of Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, and Supreme Court Justice P.S. Narasimha as distinguished guests.
During the event, the Chancellor of the University and Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court, Justice Alok Aradhe, conferred degrees to the students who successfully completed their courses.
NALSAR University Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Srikrishna Deva Rao, Registrar Prof. N. Vasanti, Minister Seethakka, and other dignitaries were present at the occasion.
A total of 592 students received degrees across various programs, including Ph.D., LL.M., MBA, B.A. LL.B., and B.B.A. LL.B. Among them, 57 students were awarded gold medals for their exceptional academic performance.