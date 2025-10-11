Nama accuses Cong for failing to set legal backing on BC quota

Khammam: Former MP and ex-BRS Lok Sabha floor leader Nama Nageswara Rao has criticised the Congress government and accused that it failed to provide legal sanctity to the Backward Classes (BC) reservations in Telangana.

Reacting to the recent High Court stay on GO 9, which effectively stalled the local body election process, Nama alleged that the state government had shown negligence in safeguarding the rights and opportunities of BCs. “It is the responsibility of the government to ensure that BC reservations stand legal scrutiny, but Congress has clearly failed in that duty,” he stated here to media people on Friday.

Nama reminded that during the Telangana statehood movement, KCR united leaders across party lines to achieve a separate state. “But today, even with 16 MPs from BJP and Congress representing Telangana in Parliament, none of them have ever disrupted the House or fought for BC rights,” he pointed out. He accused both parties — Congress and BJP — of betraying the Backward Classes and adopting a dual stance on the reservation issue.

He called upon both Central and State governments to take steps through parliamentary legislation to enhance and protect BC reservations.