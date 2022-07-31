Nama criticises Centre for neglecting Telangana

Hyderabad: TRS floor leader (Lok Sabha) MP Nama Nageswara Rao on Saturday came down heavily on the NDA government led by the BJP, at Pinapaka in Kothagudem district.

The team of MPs M Kavitha, Bandi Partha Saradhi, Vaddiraju Ravichandra and MLAs Rega Kantha Rao, Ramulu Naik, Sandra Venkata Veeraiah, K Upender Reddy and MLC Tata Madhu Sudhan visited flood-hit areas in Pinapaka Constituency. The team inspected the flood-effected areas and interacted with victims.

The team distributed one crore worth of essential commodities which was donated by MP Bandi Partha Saradhi Reddy for 13,000 victims in the constituency during the visit. Addressing in the programme, MP Nama alleged the BJP government failed to support flood victims in the State. He informed that the Central team which inspected loss in the state due to floods have gone a week ago but still there is no response from the Centre.

He said, the BJP government is not giving single paise for the development of the State, but it has taken amounts from the State government in form of taxes. The NDA government paid discrimination on TRS government, he said.

Nama appealed to the people, everyone to support CM KCR who had supported people always. He informed that CM had announced relief Rs.1000 crore for the people.

The state is going to develop in all the aspects and it is possible only under the regime of CM KCR, he said. The people had never seen this type of government in last seventy five years, he told. The BJP government deliberately stopping the development works in the State, he alleged. BJP government behaving like a dictator policies, the MPs who raised their voice against the failures of the Central government in the Parliament were suspended, he said. It is very shameful thing in democracy, he added. Earlier the team of MPs and MLAs performed pujas at Lord Rama temple in Bhadrachalam.