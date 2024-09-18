  • Menu
Narayana Educational Institutions Donates Rs 2.5 Crore to CM Relief Fund for Flood Victims

In a significant gesture of support, Narayana Educational Institutions has donated Rs 2.5 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to aid flood victims.

Hyderabad: In a significant gesture of support, Narayana Educational Institutions has donated Rs 2.5 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to aid flood victims. Directors Ponguru Sindhura, Ponguru Sharani, and President K. Puneet met with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat to hand over the cheque.

The Chief Minister appreciated their contribution and acknowledged the importance of such support in aiding the government's efforts to provide relief to those affected by the floods.

