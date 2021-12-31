Narayanpet: MLA Rajender Reddy inaugurates Rythu Vedika

Narayanpet: MLA Rajender Reddy inaugurated Rythu Vedika at Gunmunka village of Dhanwada mandal in Narayanpet district on Thursday and provided Rs 62,000 for the installation of furniture and computer equipment needed for the office purpose at the Rythu vedika.

While speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that the government is committed for the welfare of the farmers in the State and said the farmers community must utilise the Rythu Vedika platforms to discuss their problems and issues and convey the same to the government for their immediate resolution.

He said for the purpose of furnishing all office equipment the government is releasing Rs 62000 from CDP fund for installing computers, providing internet and other requirements like printers scanners and others furniture.