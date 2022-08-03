Narayanpet: Sand is illegally being transported to Karnataka, alleges activist

Narayanpet: Illegal sand mining from rural and remote villages of far flung mandals in Narayanapet district is going on unabated.

Despite repeated complaints and representations, to the higher-ups of police, revenue and mining in the district no concrete measures are being taken up in curtail illegal sand mining, because of which the sand mafia is earning heavily by illegally mining sand from Peddavagu rivulet in Varkuru and Neredgaon villages of Maganoor mandal in Narayanpet, alleges social worker Diddi Praveen Kumar

With officials from revenue, mining and police departments of Narayanpet district turning a blind eye and acting hand in glove with the sand mafia, 100s of tipper trucks of valuable sand reserves worth crores of rupees is are being illegally transported to Raichur in Karanataka from Narayanpet and causing a huge loss to the government exchequer.

Expressing his concern, Diddi Praveen Kumar, a social worker from Nenu Saitam Social Organization in Mahbubangar said that despite repeated complains and request to the police, revenue and mining authorities, no adequate measures are being taken to completely stop the illegal sand mining in the district.

"Even though 100s of truck loads of sand is being illegally dumped on the outskirts of Maganoor mandals by the sand mafia, it is strange and unfortunate that neither the mining, revenue nor the police authorities are showing interest to inspect and seize the dump and in just a night's period the entire dump has been transported to Raichur crossing the Telangna border causing a huge loss to the government exchequer," said Diddi Praveen Kumar.

Citing an example how the police authorities are hand in glove with the sand mafia, the social worker said that recently the Manganur SI Narender who seized a sand lorry on a complaint releaesd the lorry in just 3 hours and when contacted with the SI, the SI replied that he releeaesd the lorry after verifying the papers of the tipper beloning to Karanataka, however in reality there are no proper legal permit papers for the lorry with the police.

This clearly tells that the police department is hand in glove with the sand mafia and allowing illegal sand mining habituated for 'mamools' and commissions.

Diddi Praveen kumar demanded the higher authorities to take immediate action against the corrupt officials and deal with Iron fist to curb the illegal sand mining in Narayanpet district.