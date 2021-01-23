Narendra Modi to open Ramagundam fertiliser plant in February

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the Ramagundam Fertiliser Corporation plant at Ramagundam in February. This was stated by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy.

Speaking at a review meeting with the senior officials of the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), here on Friday, he asked them to take steps for the laying of the foundation stone for the second phase of the power plant. The NTPC informed the minister that currently, construction works are going on the 800-megawatt power plant.

Completion of works was delayed due to the Covid pandemic. Kishan Reddy inquired about the progress on the construction of three additional units planned in the second phase with a capacity of 800 megawatts and permission so far obtained for the same. Reddy further asked the officials to take steps to prepare plans for coal linkages with the Singareni Collieries, for the first phase of units under construction as well as the proposed second phase.

