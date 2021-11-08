Narrow escape for four as car catches fire on Rajiv Rahadari in Karimnagar

  • Menu
Highlights

Four persons had a narrow escape after the car they were travelling in rammed into a tree caught the fire here at Sunday midnight on Rajiv Rahadari at Karimnagar.

As the incident occurred after the midnight, the car was completely burnt in the incident. All the four travelling in the car were unhurt. The police rushed to the spot and enquired about the incident. They registered a case and took up an investigation. More details are awaited.

