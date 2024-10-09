Narsi Reddy to Contest as UTF MLC Candidate Once Again

Hyderabad: Alugubelli Narsi Reddy is set to contest as the MLC candidate for the Warangal, Khammam, and Nalgonda Teachers' Constituency once again, representing the Telangana State United Teachers Federation (TS UTF). The decision was made unanimously during a virtual state committee meeting of TS UTF on Tuesday.

Narsi Reddy, the sitting MLC, will seek re-election in the upcoming MLC elections scheduled for March 2025. The committee recognized his contributions over the past five and a half years and decided to field him as their candidate for the second time. His efforts in addressing key issues concerning teachers, advocating for their rights, and pushing for educational reforms have been highly appreciated by the federation.

The meeting, chaired by TS UTF state president Jangayya and general secretary Chava Ravi, witnessed the participation of representatives from 33 districts. The committee members acknowledged Narsi Reddy's continuous work in strengthening teachers' welfare programs and believed that his re-election would further enhance their mission of improving the state's education system.