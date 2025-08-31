Live
National Green Day celebrated at Century school
National Green Day celebrated at Century school
Highlights
Khammam: Century School marked the National Green Day with a celebration in which students participated in creative activities on Saturday. Under the guidance of Dr VS Prabhakara Rao, the event featured folk songs, traditional harvest rituals, fruit and vegetable stalls, and cultural performances. Dr Rao praised the teachers for fostering creativity among primary students and applauded the cooperation of parents.
