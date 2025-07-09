  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Nationwide Strike Disrupts RTC Services in Bhadrachalam

Nationwide Strike Disrupts RTC Services in Bhadrachalam
x
Highlights

In a significant show of protest against new labour laws and privatisation measures, Left leaders and activists successfully blocked RTC buses in Bhadrachalam

Bhadrachalam: In a significant show of protest against new labour laws and privatisation measures, Left leaders and activists successfully blocked RTC buses in Bhadrachalam, located in the Kothagudem district of Bhadradri.

Demonstrators from the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi gathered early in the morning at the RTC bus stand, effectively preventing any buses from departing.

The protestors voiced their opposition to proposed changes in workers' hours, demanding that these measures be abandoned. The general strike, which saw widespread participation, underscores growing discontent over recent government policies impacting workers' rights and public services.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick