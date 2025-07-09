Live
Nationwide Strike Disrupts RTC Services in Bhadrachalam
Bhadrachalam: In a significant show of protest against new labour laws and privatisation measures, Left leaders and activists successfully blocked RTC buses in Bhadrachalam, located in the Kothagudem district of Bhadradri.
Demonstrators from the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi gathered early in the morning at the RTC bus stand, effectively preventing any buses from departing.
The protestors voiced their opposition to proposed changes in workers' hours, demanding that these measures be abandoned. The general strike, which saw widespread participation, underscores growing discontent over recent government policies impacting workers' rights and public services.
